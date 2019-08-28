﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  PM Modi's Visit To Vladivostok Next Week Will Open New Chapter In Bilateral Ties: Russian Envoy

PM Modi's Visit To Vladivostok Next Week Will Open New Chapter In Bilateral Ties: Russian Envoy

In Russia, Modi will attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok and hold the annual bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

28 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
PM Modi's Visit To Vladivostok Next Week Will Open New Chapter In Bilateral Ties: Russian Envoy
PM Modi With Russian President Vladimir Putin
File Photo
PM Modi's Visit To Vladivostok Next Week Will Open New Chapter In Bilateral Ties: Russian Envoy
outlookindia.com
2019-08-28T16:03:43+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia on September 4-5 will open a "new chapter" in the already close ties between the two countries as both sides will aim to expand cooperation in a plethora of areas, including defence, trade, civil nuclear energy and hydrocarbons, Russian envoy in India Nikolay Kudashev said on Wednesday.

On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said Russia is strongly backing India's position on abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and that New Delhi and Islamabad should resolve the outstanding issues through dialogue, based on the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.

In Russia, Modi will attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok and hold the annual bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At a press conference, Kudashev said the summit between Modi and Putin will lay a solid ground for exploration and promotion of a new dimension of the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Another Russian official said both sides are working towards finalisation of an agreement for setting up six more civil nuclear reactors in India, apart from the Kudankulam project.

Under the Kudankulam project, Russia is building six nuclear reactors in India.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Vladimir Putin Russia New Delhi Islamabad PMO - Prime Minister's Office Jammu and kashmir J&K: Article 370 Article 35A National
Next Story : India Vs South Africa T20Is: MS Dhoni's Return Unlikely As Selectors Ready To Persist With Rishabh Pant
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From National
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters