December 12, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi Wishes Rajinikanth On His 70th Birthday

PM Modi Wishes Rajinikanth On His 70th Birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 just weeks ahead of his political party's launch.

PTI 12 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi Wishes Rajinikanth On His 70th Birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI
PM Modi Wishes Rajinikanth On His 70th Birthday
outlookindia.com
2020-12-12T11:52:28+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday on Saturday.

"Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life," he tweeted.   

The superstar turned 70 just weeks ahead of his political party's launch. After years of speculation, Rajinikanth recently announced his decision to launch a political party and contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

On the occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday, his fans will be involved in charity work. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Security Beefed Up At Delhi Borders After Farmers' Call For Agra, Jaipur Highway Block

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi Rajinikanth India Tamil Nadu Tamil Cinema National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos