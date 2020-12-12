PM Modi Wishes Rajinikanth On His 70th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday on Saturday.

"Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life," he tweeted.

The superstar turned 70 just weeks ahead of his political party's launch. After years of speculation, Rajinikanth recently announced his decision to launch a political party and contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

On the occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday, his fans will be involved in charity work.

