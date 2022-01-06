Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Security Lapse: SC To Hear Plea On Friday, President Kovind Also Expresses Concern

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stopped in Punjab due to a security breach by protestors, Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea seeking investigation of the incident. President Ram Nath Kovind has also expressed concern regarding the same.

PM Modi Security Lapse: SC To Hear Plea On Friday, President Kovind Also Expresses Concern
PM Modi Convoy stopped at a Punjab highway after it was blocked by protestors | Twitter

Trending

PM Modi Security Lapse: SC To Hear Plea On Friday, President Kovind Also Expresses Concern
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T14:37:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 2:37 pm

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab and ensuring there is no such event in the future.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of senior advocate Maninder Singh's submission that a serious breach in the prime minister's security took place in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday. It led to the stalling of his cavalcade in Bathinda.

After that, the prime minister returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

Related Stories

MHA Takes Cognisance Of ‘Security Lapse’ During PM Modi’s Punjab Visit

PM Modi Security Lapse: Punjab Govt Constitutes 2 Member High Level Committee For Probe

President Ram Nath Kovind also, on Thursday expressed concern over the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his visit to Punjab, government sources said.

Modi is also scheduled to meet Kovind over the issue.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"Serve the copy (of the petition) to the state government. We will take it tomorrow as the first item," the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said on Thursday when the issue was mentioned for urgent hearing today itself.

Singh, who at the outset sought an urgent hearing of his petition, said a direction should be passed to the district judge of Bathinda to take possession of all the evidence on security arrangements made by the Punjab Police for the prime minister’s visit.

"Given the situation in Punjab, there should be a fair probe into the lapse and accountability fixed so that such a situation does not arise again in future," the senior lawyer said.

"What is it that you are expecting from us?” the bench asked.

"We want that such an incident is not repeated," the lawyer said, adding that "professional and effective investigation” was needed into the police ‘bandobast’ under the supervision of the court. It would be appropriate given the atmosphere today.

“The record has to be taken by the district judge, and thereafter your lordships may decide what steps are to be taken. Please consider passing an order today itself", he submitted.

The senior lawyer was mentioning the plea filed by ‘Lawyers Voice’ which said the breach in security was intentional and raised questions on national security and the role of present state government authorities.

On Wednesday, prime minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The Union Home Ministry had also directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment. Home Minister Amit Shah said such dereliction of the security procedure during the prime minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry.

The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a "thorough probe" into lapses during Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

Tags

PTI Narendra Modi Ram Nath Kovind Delhi Punjab Narendra Modi National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

Regrouping Of TTP Raises Fears Of Horrific Violence In Pakistan

NEET-PG admissions: Doctors' federation moves SC seeking commencement of counselling

Delhi HC dismisses Swamy's plea seeking to set aside Air India disinvestment process

Controversy Over Security Of Prime Minister Is Very Unfortunate: Former PM Deve Gowda

Delhi High Court Dismisses Subramanian Swamy's Plea Against Air India Disinvestment

Delhi Expecting 14,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases On Thursday: Heath Minister Satyendar Jain

PM Modi Security Lapse: Punjab Govt Constitutes 2 Member High Level Committee For Probe

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 India Update: 495 New Omicron Cases Recorded, Highest Jump In 24 Hours

Covid-19 India Update: 495 New Omicron Cases Recorded, Highest Jump In 24 Hours

Maharashtra: Offline Sessions Closed For Classes 1 To 8 In Aurangabad Till Jan 31

Maharashtra: Offline Sessions Closed For Classes 1 To 8 In Aurangabad Till Jan 31

Delhi Disaster Response Fund To Give Rs 50,000 To Families Who Lost Loved Ones To Covid-19

Delhi Disaster Response Fund To Give Rs 50,000 To Families Who Lost Loved Ones To Covid-19

Punjab CM expresses regret, denies security lapse after PM cuts short visit

Punjab CM expresses regret, denies security lapse after PM cuts short visit

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab highway on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the coalition.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. South Africa are looking at a series-levelling win in the Johannesburg Test after India won the first at Centurion.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement