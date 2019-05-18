PM Modi Responds To Time Magazine 'Divider In Chief' Cover

﻿
The article 'India's Divider in Chief' is written by Aatish Taseer, son of Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and late Pakistani politician and businessman Salmaan Taseer.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 May 2019
PM Narendra Modi
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-05-18T13:39:40+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the international edition of Time Magazine's controversial cover calling him "India's Divider In Chief".

PM Modi said, "Time magazine is foreign, the writer has also said he comes from a Pakistani political family. That is enough for his credibility", as quoted by NDTV.

The American magazine's May 20, 2019 international editions - the Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia and South Pacific - feature the Modi cover story with the main headline "India's Divider in Chief" while the US edition has a cover story on Democrat Elizabeth Warren who is running for the White House in 2020.

The article "India's Divider in Chief" is written by Aatish Taseer, son of Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and late Pakistani politician and businessman Salmaan Taseer.

It also said the opposition Congress party has little to offer other than the dynastic principle.

The article "Modi the Reformer" is authored by Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group, a global political risk research and consulting firm.

