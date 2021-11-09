Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
PM Modi Delighted Over Srinagar Being Among UNESCO’s List Of Creative Cities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while congratulating the people of Jammu and Kashmir said: ‘It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar’.

The grand Khanqah of Shah-e-Hamdan rises over the old city of Srinagar. (File photo)

2021-11-09T12:05:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 12:05 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the inclusion of Srinagar in the list of UNESCO’s network of creative cities.

Earlier, UNESCO had announced Srinagar—the summer capital of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, among it’s network of creative cities.

It has been designated as a creative city of craft and folk arts, it said.

Worldwide, 49 new cities have joined the UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (UCCN) following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, in recognition of their commitment to placing culture and creativity at the heart of their development and to sharing knowledge and good practices, the UNESCO said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated people of Jammu and Kashmir on the achievement.

"Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art. It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he tweeted.

Srinagar joins Chennai and Varanasi - UNESCO Cities of music; Jaipur - UNESCO city of crafts and folk arts; Mumbai - UNESCO city of film and Hyderabad - UNESCO City of gastronomy, UNESCO New Delhi Office said in a statement.

The network now numbers 295 cities reaching 90 countries that invest in culture and creativity - crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, and music - to advance sustainable urban development, the world body said.

"A new urban model needs to be developed in every city, with its architects, town planners, landscapers and citizens. We are urging everyone to work with states to reinforce the international cooperation between cities which UNESCO wishes to promote," said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

UNESCO New Delhi Director Eric Falt offered words of praise to all those who worked on the candidacy of Srinagar.

"I would like to offer my warm congratulations to India and especially to Srinagar. This a great recognition of the vitality of the arts and crafts sector in Srinagar," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

By joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), cities commit to sharing their best practices and developing partnerships involving the public and private sectors as well as civil society in order to strengthen the creation, production, distribution and dissemination of cultural activities, goods and services, the world body said.

They also pledge to develop hubs of creativity and innovation and broaden opportunities for creators and professionals in the cultural sector, it said.

Newly-designated creative cities such as Bohicon, Doha and Jakarta will join forces with existing member cities including Brazzaville, Dubai, Mexico City and Montréal to develop innovative urban policies and solutions that place people and sustainability at the centre of the development process, echoing the urban solutions launched by the UNESCO Cities Platform on the occasion of the World Cities Day 2021, the UNESCO said.

The collaborative spirit of the UCCN's members is reflected in the publication UNESCO Creative Cities' Response to Covid-19 in 2020, it added.

This year, too, the Network is collecting and disseminating information about the culture and creativity-based responses to COVID-19 that have been taken by members of the Network, which UNESCO will publish as part of its continued support to cities' recovery from the pandemic, the statement said.

The erstwhile unified state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also took to Twitter to hail the city's inclusion in the list. (With PTI inputs)

