Here's How To Register For Covid-19 Vaccine And Documents To Carry Along

Also read Private Hospitals To Charge Upto Rs 250 Per Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Centre has launched the third phase of India's Covid vaccination drive, beginning from March. Civilians aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities will be benefited under this phase of the pan India vaccination drive.

The government has issued guidelines for the beneficiaries to be taken care of before going to vaccination centres.

Here are the details of documents to carry along with you while going to the vaccination centres:

-The beneficiaries are required to bring at least one of their photo ID documents: Aadhaar Card or Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) card.

-You can also bring the Photo ID card specified at the time of the online registration, if not Adhaar or EPIC.

-The ones getting vaccinated being in the age bracket of 45-59 should carry a certificate of comorbidity signed by a registered medical practitioner, and an employment certificate for health care and frontline workers who wanted to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in the second phase.

How to get yourself registered?

Beneficiaries can register themselves for getting vaccinated in three ways:

1. Advance online registration through CO-Win 2.0 portal or Arogya Setu app

2. On-site registration on vaccination day

3. Facilitated cohort registration.

Private hospitals are likely to charge up to Rs 250 per dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which includes Rs 150 cost of the vaccine plus Rs 100 service. However, vaccination at government hospitals will be done free of cost.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine