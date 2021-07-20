Pegasus Project: Delhi Congress Leaders Take Out Protest Demanding Judicial Inquiry

Demanding a judicial inquiry into the reported use of Pegasus spyware against journalists and politicians, the Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest near BJP headquarters on Tuesday.

Addressing the protesters, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar alleged the government had a role in the snooping row and termed it as a national security threat.

The protesters marched raising slogans and carrying placards from their party office on DDU Marg to the nearby BJP headquarters. They were stopped at a barricade by the police.

An international media consortium on Sunday reported that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the spyware.

The central government, however, dismissed allegations of any kind of surveillance on its part on specific people, saying it "has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever".

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine