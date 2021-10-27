Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Patna Serial Blasts 2013: NIA Court Convicts 10, Acquits One

The 2013 Patna serial blasts had left six dead and scores injured at the venue of a political rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat.

File photo of a bomb squad inspecting the spot during BJP's Hunkar rally in Patna. | PTI Photo

2021-10-27T18:58:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 6:58 pm

A special NIA court on Wednesday convicted 10 people in connection with the 2013 Patna serial blasts that left six dead and scores injured at the venue of a political rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat.

Special NIA judge Gurvinder Mehrotra, who passed the order, also acquitted one of the accused for want of evidence.

“The NIA had submitted charge-sheets against 11 people in the course of investigation. Of these, one was a minor and his case was referred to the juvenile justice board. The remaining were put on trial.

“Today, all but one were convicted. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on November 1,” Special Public Prosecutor Lalan Prasad Singh, who appeared for the probe agency, told PTI-Bhasha.

Those who were pronounced guilty are Imtiaz Ansari, Mujibullah, Haider Ali, Firoz Aslam, Omar Ansari, Iftekhar, Ahmed Husain, Umair Siddiqui and Azharuddin. The court acquitted Fakhruddin, he added.

The blasts had taken place at the Gandhi Maidan on October 27, 2013 when the BJP’s ‘Hunkar Rally’ addressed by Modi, who had been declared the party’s prime ministerial candidate, was underway.

The explosions and the ensuing stampede had claimed six lives, while scores were injured.

Although no terror outfit claimed responsibility for the serial blasts, the involvement of SIMI and its new avatar, the Indian Mujahideen, was suspected. PTI

