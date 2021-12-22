Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Parliament Adjourned Sine Die Ahead Of Original Schedule

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of its original schedule, marking the end of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Representative image. | PTI

2021-12-22T11:45:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 11:45 am

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of its original schedule, marking the end of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Lok Sabha

The Winter Session had 18 sittings and witnessed the passage of key legislation such as the Farm Laws Repeal Bill and the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The session lost 18 hours and 48 minutes to disruption by opposition members on a range of issues such as price rise and Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the lower house witnessed a record productivity of 204 per cent on December 2.

Rajya Sabha

Soon after laying of the listed papers and reports, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House sine die.

The Upper House witnessed several disruptions during the session following the suspension of 12 opposition party members for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The Winter Session, which started on November 29, was scheduled to conclude on December 23.

(with inputs from PTI)

