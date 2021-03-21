Param Bir's Allegations Against Anil Deshmukh Serious, Need Thorough Probe: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the allegations leveled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Dehsmukh are serious and require an in-depth probe.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, Pawar suggested that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision in this matter and also action against Deshmukh.

Singh has claimed Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels.

Pawar said neither the chief minister nor the state home minister was responsible for the reinstatement of police officer Sachin Waze in the police force last year.

The NCP chief said he has spoken to Thackeray regarding Singh's letter. "I would suggest to Uddhav Thackeray to seek former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro's help for looking into the claims made by Param Bir Singh," he added.

Pawar said Singh made the allegations after his transfer on March 17 to the Home Guards.

The NCP supremo said there is no impact on the MVA government because of Singh's allegations. Efforts are on to destabilize the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra but they will prove futile, he added.

In the eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a "collection target" from bars, restaurants, and other establishments.

(With PTI inputs.)

