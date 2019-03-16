Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

Pakistan Army Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The mortar shelling and small arms firing from across the border started in Mankote sector around 1.30 pm, prompting effective retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.

The spokesman said there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the cross-border firing which was still continuing when last reports were received.

The border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted dozens of villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state, especially in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, since then.

