Opposition Parties In Tamil Nadu Oppose Centre's Hindi Formula In Draft Education Plan

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, almost in unison, on Saturday, objected to central government's three-language formula for schools as stated in the draft national education policy presented by K. Kasturirangan Committee.

DMK parliamentarian Kanimozhi told reporters that her party would oppose any such move.

Reacting to the draft policy, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said, "No language should be imposed, and those who are interested can learn any language of their choice".

S. Ramadoss, the founder of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), said Hindi should not be imposed in Tamil Nadu.

DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member T Siva said any attempt to "force" Hindi language on the people of Tamil Nadu will not be tolerated by them. "We are ready to face any consequences to stop the Hindi language from being forced on the people here," he said.

The Kasturirangan Committee has recommended teaching of Hindi, English and one regional language in the non-Hindi states. For Hindi-speaking states, the committee has recommended teaching of Hindi, English and one of the modern Indian languages from other parts of the country.

However, it has not specified what would be the modern Indian language. Tamil has been accorded the classical language status by the central government.

