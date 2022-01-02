Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Only One Woman In 31 Member Parliamentary Panel For Marriage(Amendment) Bill

The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, piloted by the Women and Child Development Ministry, seeks to increase the legal age of marriage from 18 to 21.

Only One Woman In 31 Member Parliamentary Panel For Marriage(Amendment) Bill
Only One Woman In 31 Member Parliamentary Panel For Marriage(Amendment) Bill | AP Photo/ Saurabh Das (Representational Picture)

Trending

Only One Woman In 31 Member Parliamentary Panel For Marriage(Amendment) Bill
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T19:26:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 7:26 pm

Among the 31 member parliamentary panel that have been assigned to examine the landmark bill for raising the legal age of marriage for women to 21, only one member is a woman.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, which will have wider influence over society especially females, was introduced in Lok Sabha during the winter session and referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

According to the members' list of the parliamentary standing committee, led by senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, available on the Rajya Sabha website, TMC MP Sushmita Dev is the only woman among the 31 members.

Related Stories

Kashmir: Hurriyat Leaders Duped MBBS, Engineering Aspirants, Says Police

When contacted, Dev said it would have been better if there were more women MPs in the panel. "I wish there were more women MPs in the committee but having said that we will make sure all interest groups are heard," Dev told news correspondents.

Echoing similar sentiments, NCP MP Supriya Sule, who has been raising women-centric issues in parliament, said there should have been more women MPs in the panel which will deliberate on issues related to women.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

However, she added that the chairman has the power to invite people before the panel. So for more inclusive and wider discussions, he can invite other women MPs.

The Department-Related Standing Committees are permanent, while joint and select committees are constituted from time to time to deal with bills and relevant subjects of various ministries.

These panels are constituted by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports is a Rajya Sabha administered Committee. Parties nominate members based on their strength in the House.

The proposed law will apply to all communities in the country and, once enacted, will supersede existing marriage and personal laws.

The legal age of marriage for women is being raised by the Centre on the recommendations of the Jaya Jaitly Committee that was constituted by the WCD Ministry in June 2020.

The introduction of the  Bill was opposed by some members who contended that the move infringed upon several personal laws in violation of fundamental rights and demanded that it be referred to a parliamentary panel for greater scrutiny.

The bill seeks to increase the legal age for women to marry to 21 years, as is the provision for men. It seeks to amend seven personal laws namely,  the Indian Christian Marriage Act; the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act; the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act; the Special Marriage Act; the Hindu Marriage Act; and the Foreign Marriage Act. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Marriage Child Marriage Winter Session Of Parliament Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Newsalert| Covid-19: Mumbai Registers 8,063 Fresh Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Mumbai Registers 8,063 Fresh Cases

Transport Department Of Delhi Extends RTV's Leash Of Life By 1 Year

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Uttar Pradesh Police Arrests Two People For Killing BJP Workers, Driver

Union Health Ministry Claims India's Covid Vaccination Drive Has Been One Of The World's Most Successful Programme

Covid-19: Delhi Registers 3,194 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 4.59 Percent

Health Minister Mandaviya Instructs States To Avoid Mixing Up Of Covid Vaccines For Children

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Action Will Be Taken Against Culprits Involved In Scuffle, Says J&K Police Chief

National Capital Witnessed Sharp Spike in Power Demands In 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from India

Yogi Adityanath Government ‘Playing With Criminals’ In Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi

Yogi Adityanath Government ‘Playing With Criminals’ In Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi

Lockdown In West Bengal As Covid-19 Spikes 8 Times In 6 Days

Lockdown In West Bengal As Covid-19 Spikes 8 Times In 6 Days

Kashmir: Hurriyat Leaders Duped MBBS, Engineering Aspirants, Says Police

Kashmir: Hurriyat Leaders Duped MBBS, Engineering Aspirants, Says Police

Rape Cases On Rise In Himachal Pradesh; Culprits Mostly Close Relations: Official Records

Rape Cases On Rise In Himachal Pradesh; Culprits Mostly Close Relations: Official Records

Read More from Outlook

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Ruchir Joshi / There is going to be no 'pralay' as we have imagined in our conceptions of the apocalypse as a single mythic event.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

Jayanta Oinam / Rahul David tried to calm the frayed nerves in the Indian camp and hailed the skipper as "fantastic" despite "all the noise around him".

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement