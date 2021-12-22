Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Omicron: No Christmas, New Year Gatherings In Delhi Amid Growing Cases

Omicron Covid-19 scare in Delhi: DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) has ordered the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

The Church of Epiphany at Civil Lines in Gurugram. (File photo-Representational image) | PTI

2021-12-22T17:48:07+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 5:48 pm

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and the threat of the Omicron variant, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

It ordered the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential Covid-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have also been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure that people follow social-distancing norms and wear masks.

"All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colonies markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming superspreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant," the DDMA said in the order.

It stated that all DMs and DCPs shall deploy a sufficient number of enforcement teams on the field for keeping utmost vigil at public places to enforce strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible surge in Covid-19 cases.

PTI New Delhi District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Delhi Omicron Omicron variant Covid 19 COVID-19
