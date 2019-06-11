Nutrition Tips For You: Troubled By Acidity? Learn What Foods Can Help

Foods That Help Cure Acidity

1. Traditional bland foods such as milk, chicken, mashed potatoes, bananas, apples, and ice cream usually relieve symptoms of dyspepsia, though it varies among individuals

2. Eating an apple or banana will help as it acts as a buffer for acidity. Fresh fruit will also make your diet healthier in general and help with acidity.

3. Aloe Vera juice is a herbal remedy that can help too. Its soothing properties cools the burning sensation. (Drink in moderation since it also functions as a laxative).

4. Rice-based meals too have been shown to be beneficial for people suffering from frequent acidity.

5. Potatoes are a complex carbohydrate and help to ease acidity. However, make sure to have these only boiled and not fried!

How To Avoid Acidity Causing Food

1. Try to avoid fried food. This is not always easy with our food variety, and the weather that makes people crave such indulgences, but then, moderating the quantity can help, even if you do not eliminate fried food completely.

2. Avoid eating too late at night. This may not always be possible, but then use portion control so that you are not too full when you lie down to sleep.

3. Avoid too much tea and coffee. These beverages are like little shots of energy Infusers, but too much can do a lot of damage. Try and restrict the intake to 1 or 2 small cups, and keep away the large mugs

4. Keep a food diary and observe what food leads to excessive heartburn. Try to avoid or limit those foods that cause the most problem.

5. Alcohol consumption is another reason for acidity. If you drink, limit the consumption to 1-2 drinks, and try to avoid consumption late at night.

While this is a good list to keep in mind, each individual’s reaction varies, and it is best to look out for specific foods or food habits that trigger acidity in you, and take care accordingly.

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.

Share your queries - sugati.dietandwellness@gmail.com and poshanguru@outlookindia.com