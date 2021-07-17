July 17, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ‘Not At All’: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Dismisses Rumours About His Resignation

‘Not At All’: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Dismisses Rumours About His Resignation

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa is slated to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Saturday

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:23 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
‘Not At All’: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Dismisses Rumours About His Resignation
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
PTI
‘Not At All’: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Dismisses Rumours About His Resignation
outlookindia.com
2021-07-17T12:23:22+05:30
Also read

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is in Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief J P Nadda, on Saturday dismissed rumours about his resignation and asserted that he hasn’t quit as CM.

"Not at all. Not at all," Yediyurappa told reporters at the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi when asked if he has resigned. Yediyurappa further added that he will return to Bengaluru after meeting with the BJP top leadership on Saturday.

The developments come amid many in political circles both in Karnataka and Delhi claiming that Yediyurappa will soon be replaced as the chief minister in the backdrop of many BJP leaders in Karnataka accusing the CM of indulging in corruption. Many disgruntled Karnataka leaders have also accused Yediyurappa’s family of interfering in the state government’s in administration.

Another section of the party is demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa (79) citing his age and the need of projecting a new CM face ahead of assembly polls in 2023, sources had said.

On a possible cabinet rejig, Yediyurappa, before the meeting with the prime minister, had said, "I will tell you if there is any such discussion with (party) seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the Cabinet."

An official statement issued after the Friday meeting had said the chief minister discussed various state issues with the prime minister.

On Friday, Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed pending state works, including Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Was Asked To Focus On Bringing BJP Back To Power In Karnataka: Yediyurappa After Meeting Nadda

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau B S Yediyurappa J P Nadda Amit Shah Rajnath Singh Delhi BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos