‘Not At All’: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Dismisses Rumours About His Resignation

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is in Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief J P Nadda, on Saturday dismissed rumours about his resignation and asserted that he hasn’t quit as CM.

"Not at all. Not at all," Yediyurappa told reporters at the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi when asked if he has resigned. Yediyurappa further added that he will return to Bengaluru after meeting with the BJP top leadership on Saturday.

The developments come amid many in political circles both in Karnataka and Delhi claiming that Yediyurappa will soon be replaced as the chief minister in the backdrop of many BJP leaders in Karnataka accusing the CM of indulging in corruption. Many disgruntled Karnataka leaders have also accused Yediyurappa’s family of interfering in the state government’s in administration.

Another section of the party is demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa (79) citing his age and the need of projecting a new CM face ahead of assembly polls in 2023, sources had said.

On a possible cabinet rejig, Yediyurappa, before the meeting with the prime minister, had said, "I will tell you if there is any such discussion with (party) seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the Cabinet."

An official statement issued after the Friday meeting had said the chief minister discussed various state issues with the prime minister.

On Friday, Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed pending state works, including Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.

(With PTI inputs)

