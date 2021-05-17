Noida: Planning To Book Oxygen Cylinders? It’s Just A Call Away; Check Details

If you live in Noida and are planning to book an oxygen cylinder – Here’s a good news for you – The Noida Authority has started the facility of ‘mobile oxygen bank’. Covid-19 patients who are struggling to find oxygen cylinders can now get the life-saving gas with just a call.

Oxygen cylinders will be distributed through mobile booking. Those in need can simply call and book oxygen cylinders or oxygen concentrators and the same will be delivered to them within two hours time.

Timings:

The facility opened at 10 am on May 16. It will remain functional for booking from 8 am to 8 pm on all days.

Cost of Oxygen Cylinder, Concentrator

The Noida Authority is providing a 5-liter oxygen cylinder for Rs 2,700. Of this, Rs 2500 will be returned the next day once the cylinder is given back.

The cost of a 5-liter oxygen concentrator is set at Rs 7500. The entire amount will be refunded if the concentrator is returned within seven days.

Noida Authority Helpline for ‘Mobile Oxygen Bank’

AK Jain- 9205691612

Pradeep Kumar- 9205691763

Rohit Singh- 9205691601

Rajesh Kumar – 9582793787

