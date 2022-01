No Death Due To Omicron Covid-19 In Delhi Till Now: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said no death has occurred in the national capital due to Omicron Covid-19 strain until now.

He said among the nine fatalities recorded on Friday in Delhi, most patients had comorbidities.

“Delhi likely to record 20,000 Covid cases Saturday, positivity rate to be around 19 pc,” he added.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)