August 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Nitish Urges PM Modi For Caste Census In Bihar, Tejashwi Wants Count Across India

Nitish Urges PM Modi For Caste Census In Bihar, Tejashwi Wants Count Across India

A caste-based census will help in formulating various development plans effectively, Nitish Kumar said.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:45 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Nitish Urges PM Modi For Caste Census In Bihar, Tejashwi Wants Count Across India
Nitish Kumar addresses media after meeting PM Modi on the caste census issue.
Nitish Urges PM Modi For Caste Census In Bihar, Tejashwi Wants Count Across India
outlookindia.com
2021-08-23T12:45:40+05:30
Also read

A delegation of leaders from 10 political parties in Bihar, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi and VIP’s Mukesh Sahani, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the issue of conducting a caste-based census.

“The Prime Minister listened to all the members of the delegation. We urged the PM to take an appropriate decision on it and briefed him on how resolutions have been passed twice in the state Assembly on the caste census,” Nitish Kumar said.

A caste-based census will help in formulating various development plans effectively, he said.

Following the meeting, Tejashwi said, “Our delegation met the PM today not only for caste census in the state (Bihar) but in the entire country. We are awaiting a decision on this now.”

Speaking strongly in its support, Yadav said it will be a "historic" measure in helping the poor.

 If animals and trees can be counted, then so can people, he said.

Asked if the Kumar's JD(U) and the RJD are getting closer with both parties joining hands over the issue, Yadav said the opposition in Bihar has always supported the government over pro-people measures and those in national interest.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Elgar Parishad Case: Accused ‘Wanted To Wage War Against India,’ Says NIA

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav Narendra Modi Delhi Census National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos