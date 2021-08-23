Nitish Urges PM Modi For Caste Census In Bihar, Tejashwi Wants Count Across India

A delegation of leaders from 10 political parties in Bihar, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi and VIP’s Mukesh Sahani, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the issue of conducting a caste-based census.

“The Prime Minister listened to all the members of the delegation. We urged the PM to take an appropriate decision on it and briefed him on how resolutions have been passed twice in the state Assembly on the caste census,” Nitish Kumar said.

A caste-based census will help in formulating various development plans effectively, he said.

Following the meeting, Tejashwi said, “Our delegation met the PM today not only for caste census in the state (Bihar) but in the entire country. We are awaiting a decision on this now.”

Speaking strongly in its support, Yadav said it will be a "historic" measure in helping the poor.

If animals and trees can be counted, then so can people, he said.

Asked if the Kumar's JD(U) and the RJD are getting closer with both parties joining hands over the issue, Yadav said the opposition in Bihar has always supported the government over pro-people measures and those in national interest.

With PTI inputs

