May 27, 2021
Google, FB Fall In Line As Govt Turns Up The Heat

Facebook and Google have agreed to implement the changes, while WhatsApp has moved the Delhi High Court to register its objection to the traceability clause of the new IT rules.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 May 2021
Amid growing controversy over the new IT rules that came into effect on May 26, the centre on Wednesday wrote to major social media platforms seeking the status of compliance with the new rules.

The IT ministry asked for details and contact information of the chief compliance officer, resident grievance officer, and nodal contact person who are to be appointed by the digital platforms in accordance with the new IT rules.

"Please confirm and share your response ASAP and preferably today itself”, read the letter sent to social media platforms.

Facebook and Google have agreed to implement the changes, while WhatsApp has moved the Delhi High Court to register its objection to the traceability clause of the new IT rules.

Meanwhile, Twitter, which is embroiled in a controversy over a “Congress toolkit”, has not responded to the IT ministry’s letter.

