NCP Shifts MLAs To Different Hotel Amid Fear Of Poaching, Shiv Sena To Follow

In a late-night development on Sunday, MLAs of the NCP were shifted from a suburban resort to another hotel in Mumbai amid concerns over the BJP allegedly trying to poach its MLAs.

The MLAs travelled in a bus to Hotel Hyatt from Hotel Renaissance in Powai where they were put up since Saturday night, hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP in a coup and took oath as deputy chief minister, ANI reported.

The exact number of the MLAs currently with the NCP could not be confirmed. The party had won 54 seats in the 288-member House in the assembly elections.

It is also learnt that MLAs of the Shiv Sena, who are staying at the Lalit Hotel near the Mumbai airport, will also be moved to another hotel.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday alleged that BJP leaders had booked rooms in hotels where his party MLAs are put up and were contacting some of them.

Chavan told reporters that some Congress MLAs had told him about the move by the BJP.

"Our MLAs are united and will not be poached," Chavan said.

MLAs of the Congress, NCP and Sena are sequestered in different hotels in the metropolis, to stall any attempts by the BJP to poach them ahead of the floor test in the Assembly.

Incidentally, BJP leader Ravindra Chavan was seen entering Hotel Renaissance in suburban Powai where NCP MLAs have been staying since Saturday evening.

In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis had returned as chief minister for a second term on Saturday with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

Meanwhile, independent MLA Ravi Rana, who has extended his support to the BJP, claimed the Shiv Sena will witness a "big earthquake" soon.

He claimed that Fadnavis will get the support of 175 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)