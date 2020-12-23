NCDC Signs MoU With S-VYASA To Set Up Yoga Wellness Centres Across India

National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up Yoga wellness centres and naturopathy facilities throughout the country with the help of local cooperatives.

Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Nayak lauded the initiative and added that the move will be instrumental in ensuring that those living in rural areas will be able to avail the benefits of Yoga.

Parshottam Rupala, Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare lauded NCDC for the initiative and added that yoga wellness centres can be used as good business models by cooperatives to strengthen healthcare delivery system in rural areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Sundeep Nayak, MD of NCDC, said that NCDC’s recent scheme Ayushman Sahakar with an outlay of Rs10,000 crore, was launched on October 19, 2020.

“It aims at extending financial support to cooperatives. The scheme adopts a comprehensive and holistic approach to finance healthcare infrastructure and services. It covers hospitals, healthcare infrastructure, medical education, nursing education, paramedical education, drugs manufacturing, digital health, laboratory services, health insurance and Indian traditional medical systems like Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy,” a press release stated.

As part of the MoU, yoga education and training will also be imparted to students or alumni of S-VYASA through internship opportunities.

