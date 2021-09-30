Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Navjot Singh Sidhu To Remain Punjab Congress Chief Till 2022 Polls

Following a crucial meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi, it appears that Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to remain President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee till February next year.

Navjot Singh Sidhu To Remain Punjab Congress Chief Till 2022 Polls
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu To Remain Punjab Congress Chief Till 2022 Polls
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T20:15:00+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

More stories from Harish Manav
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 8:15 pm

Amid the deepening crisis in Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to discuss the issue of his resignation from the post of Congress Punjab chief. The outcome of this crucial meeting indicates that Sidhu is likely to remain the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) till assembly elections in February 2022.

Sidhu reached Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh at 3.30 pm from his Patiala residence to meet Channi. After the one and half hour meeting in presence of deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sidhu and Channi both left the venue without any briefing to the media.

Sidhu’s meeting came a day after Channi reached out to him and offered to resolve issues through talks. The Punjab unit of the Congress is in turmoil after Amarinder Singh was removed as the chief minister and its chief Sidhu resigned from his post ahead of the Assembly elections in the state early next year.

Related Stories

‘Sidhu Colluded With Pakistan, Cong Humiliated Me’: Amarinder Singh After Resigning As Punjab CM

Punjab Political Turmoil: Sidhu To Meet Punjab CM On Thursday

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Channi had said, “I have spoken to Sidhu sahab over the telephone today.  I told him that the party is supreme and that the government accepts the party’s ideology and follows that". Addressing Sidhu, the new CM said, "You come, sit and talk. If you feel there is anything wrong, you can point it out.”

When asked what Sidhu’s response was, Channi had said the leader told him that he would sit and talk, and would give him time for a meeting.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The meeting came on the day when former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh told media that he did not wish to stay on in Congress, adding further to the Congress' woes in the state. The statement came a day after Singh met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Singh quashed speculations of a possible switch by stating he was not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Tags

Harish Manav Navjot Singh Sidhu Captain Amarinder Singh Charanjit Singh Channi Chandigarh Punjab Congress Punjab CM Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Five Arrested In Noida For Looting Truck Full Of Eggs After Taking Driver Hostage

Five Arrested In Noida For Looting Truck Full Of Eggs After Taking Driver Hostage

Reform Within: How A Madrasa In Madhubani Is Blending Change With Tradition

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress, Says Capt Amarinder Singh After Meeting Amit Shah

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Arrest Of Two Afghan Nationals From HP Hotel Affirms Shimla Connect To Gujarat Drug Haul

Bengal By-poll: 53% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Capt. Amarinder Singh Meets National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Advertisement

More from India

Navjot Singh Sidhu Scheduled To Meet Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi At 3

Navjot Singh Sidhu Scheduled To Meet Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi At 3

Punjab Political Turmoil: Sidhu To Meet Punjab CM On Thursday

Punjab Political Turmoil: Sidhu To Meet Punjab CM On Thursday

Police Rearrest Rape Accused For Harassing Victim In Uttar Pradesh

Police Rearrest Rape Accused For Harassing Victim In Uttar Pradesh

PCI Team To Inquire Allegations Of Journalists’ Harassment In Kashmir

PCI Team To Inquire Allegations Of Journalists’ Harassment In Kashmir

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu To Remain Punjab Congress Chief Till 2022 Polls

Navjot Singh Sidhu To Remain Punjab Congress Chief Till 2022 Polls

Harish Manav / Following a crucial meeting between Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi, it appears Sidhu is likely to remain President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee till February next year.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

IPL 2021, SRH Vs CSK: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Upset Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2021, SRH Vs CSK: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Upset Chennai Super Kings?

After beating Rajasthan Royals, SRH will look for their second straight win in UAE leg of IPL 2021. Follow here live cricket scores of SRH vs CSK.

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Outlook Web Desk / Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not be treated in this 'humiliating' manner by Congress.

Advertisement