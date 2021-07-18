Navjot Singh Sidhu Appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief Amid Tensions With Amarinder

After days of speculation and anticipation, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been appointed the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. The news came amid reports of alleged tensions between him and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The appointment was made by AICC President Sonia Gandhi who made the appointment with immediate effect. Gandhi also appointed four working presidents to assist Sidhu in the run-up to the next assembly elections.

The new working presidents are Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

"Congress president has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," according to a party statement.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president Sunil Jakhar," the statement said.

Nagra, who was in charge of party affairs in Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura, has been relieved of his present responsibilities.

The announcement of Sidhu's elevation came after days of speculation and amid strong opposition from the chief minister.

Sidhu's appointment comes amid an alleged power tussle between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh, who was reportedly against the move to elevate Sidhu to PPCC chief ahead of the crucial 2022 Assembly Elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

