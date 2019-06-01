Narada Tapes Case: ED Summons Former Kolkata Mayor's Wife, Minister's Daughter

﻿
The Narada tapes allegedly indicted several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, and ministers accepting cash for extending favour from a purported business in a sting operation.

Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to four people over Narada tapes case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to four persons, including Ratna Chatterjee, wife of former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, and Shreya Pandey, daughter of state Consumer Affairs minister Sadhan Pandey, in connection with the Narada tapes.

ED sources told PTI ON Saturday, that the other two persons were Abhijit Ganguly and Moloy Bhattacharya.

Ratna Chatterjee had been asked to appear on June 6, Shreya Pandey on June 13, Abhijit Ganguly on June 10 and Moloy Bhattacharya on June 11.

The Narada tapes allegedly indicted several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, and ministers accepting cash for extending favour from a purported business in a sting operation.

The tapes showed the former mayor allegedly accepting cash and then wrapping it by a towel.

His wife had been called because Sovan Chatterjee had gone on record claiming Ratna Chatterjee was privy to all his financial transactions.

(PTI)

