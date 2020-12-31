December 31, 2020
Corona
Mutant UK Coronavirus Cases Reach 25 In India: Health Ministry

Five new cases of UK coronavirus strain has been reported in India, taking the numbers to 25.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 December 2020
Five new cases of UK coronavirus strain has been reported in India, taking the number of cases to 25.

On Wednesday, fourteen more people were found infected with the UK strain of the coronavirus in the country, with West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh reporting such cases for the first time, taking the total tally to 20 in two days.

A cautious government extended the temporary suspension of passenger flights between the UK and India for a week till January 7 and said the services would resume in a "strictly regulated" manner thereafter.

According to local authorities, a number of UK returnees in states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka and Punjab remained untraceable and efforts were on to contact them.

The Centre had last week directed that about 33,000 passengers who had arrived in India from November 25 to December 23 midnight, will be tracked and subjected to RT-PCR tests along with their contacts by states and Union Territories, and the positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

India Sees 21,822 New Cases, Tally Pushes Recovery Rate To 96%

