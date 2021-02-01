February 01, 2021
Corona
Mumbai Local Trains Open For All From Today; All You Need To Know

The decision to allow the general public to avail the local train services was announced by the Union railways minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2021
Representational image.
PTI
In a major relief to commuters in Mumbai, the local train services will resume for the general public from February 1. After a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people in Mumbai will be able to avail themselves the local train services.

The decision to allow the general public to avail the local train services was announced by the Union railways minister Piyush Goyal on Friday after the Maharashtra government proposed to resume the services for all commuters.

"My dear Mumbai citizens, for the convenience of all of you, the Mumbai local train will be started from February 1," Goyal said on Twitter.

Since March last year, local train services had been stopped due to the Coronavirus pandemic, however, they were resumed in June but only for essential service workers.

This will be the first time when the local commuters will be allowed to hop on the local trains since March last year.

Here’s all you need to know:

  • To avoid crowding, the trains will be running in three time slots; from the start of the day's services to 7 am, 12 noon to 4 pm; and 9 pm to the end of the day.
  • The trains will not be available for the general public between 7 am and 12 noon and 4 pm and 9 pm
  • Commuters have been suggested to follow Covid protocols

 

