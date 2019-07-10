﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Mumbai Hotel Housing Rebel Karnataka MLAs Turns Into Virtual Fortress

Mumbai Hotel Housing Rebel Karnataka MLAs Turns Into Virtual Fortress

Police personnel, large media contingents and high profile lawmakers throng the hotel from its main gate to the entrance turning it into a virtual fortress

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2019
Mumbai Hotel Housing Rebel Karnataka MLAs Turns Into Virtual Fortress
Security deployed outside Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying.
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
Mumbai Hotel Housing Rebel Karnataka MLAs Turns Into Virtual Fortress
outlookindia.com
2019-07-10T15:56:12+0530

The Mumbai hotel where the rebel Karnataka MLAs are staying has virtually turned into a fortress with police personnel lining the entire stretch from its main gate to the entrance.

A large contingent of media persons was also camping outside the Renaissance Hotel in Powai area.

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who had booked a room in the hotel was barred from entering as his reservation was cancelled "due to some emergency" by the management. No charges will be applicable, the hotel said in an e-mail.

 After standing outside for a few hours, the Karnataka Water Resources Minister could only manage to sit on the hotel's compound wall with his feet over a stormwater drainage opening.

Security was stepped up outside the luxury hotel since morning when Shivakumar, the Congress' troubleshooter, insisted on meeting the rebel MLAs in a desperate bid to pull the Congress-JD(S) Karnataka government from the brink of collapse.

Every vehicle entering the hotel premises was being thoroughly checked, including those of a few local Congress leaders who arrived at the property.

Mumbai Congress leader Ganesh Yadav was the first party leader from Maharashtra to meet Shivakumar around 11 am.

Later, local Congress MLA Naseem Khan, and party leaders Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam arrived at the site at around 1 pm.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau BJP. Congress JDS Karnataka Government National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup, Semifinal: Brendon McCullum, Kevin Pietersen Argue Over New Zealand's Projected Total Vs India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters