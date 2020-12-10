Mukesh, Nita Ambani Grandparents Now, Akash And Shloka Welcome Baby Boy

December 10, 2020
Corona
'Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time', said a spokesman.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 December 2020
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani with wife Neeta Ambani.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-12-10T14:19:02+05:30

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday became a grandfather after a son was born to his eldest son.

"Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," a statement from the Ambani family spokesperson said.

Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019.

Ambani, 63, and his wife Nita have three children - twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25. The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the statement said.

"The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families."

Both mother and son are doing well, it added.

