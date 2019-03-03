Modi Will Be A Big Factor In Odisha Election: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a "big factor" in the Odisha state assembly polls due this year and the results would be "different" from the past two elections.

Addressing the OutlookSpeakOut 'ReImagining Odisha' event in Bhubaneswar, Pradhan said: "Modi will be a big factor in Odisha in this election," adding that the results would be "different than what it was in 2009 and 2014".

Earlier, in his address at the event, the Union Minister said that innovation, technology and big data, have helped bring communication to the forefront of everyday life.

Referring to the oil industry, he said that the resource which lies buried thousands of kilometres under the soil, and water, is assessed through seismic surveys, exploratory surveys and based on probability it is decided how much percentage can be exploited, and a business model is created.

"Innovation and tech and big data analytics play a major role. Earlier, if 15-20 per cent could be extracted, now 70 per cent can be extracted.... The need of the hour is to re-strategise, reposition ourselves, in order to draw up a roadmap for the future," he added.

He said the people of the eastern coastal state "are thinking people, though we are relatively poor in economic terms".

"We are poor in economic terms, but rich in terms of intellectual property. That is our greatest strength. We have the skills. That's why Odia artisans, sculptors are known all over the world. There were no kings during the Kalinga war. But Odias didn't accept defeat. They made (Emperor) Ashok kneel and change."

The Union Minister was thankful to Outlook for holding the event 'ReImagining Odisha'.

Referring to the topic of the event, he said that through carbon dating and other methods, it was evident that early man lived in the region that is Odisha today, especially in Kalahandi. There is evidence of Stone Age humans having lived there through archaeological findings, artefacts. The presence of Gautama Buddha having come to the area, and Odisha's links with Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia are also evident, he added.

He said the people of Odisha in the earlier times went to Sri Lanka, and to many places in Southeast Asia, especially Thailand, and these links have been found through the Buddhist interpretations found there. This is a major evidence of Odisha's "soft power" spreading throughout Southeast Asia.

Referring to the diamond polishing industry of Gujarat, he said that it is just about 50 years old.

"Odias excel in making cloth out of thread and dyeing. An Odia entrepreneur told me that he employs only Odias because they are most trustworthy. It is sad that Odias trained and skilled here excel outside as cooks, plumbers, weavers and diamond polishers. When shall we use their skills here ?" he asked.

"The east has the resources and the young skilled people. But it's sad that it doesn't benefit states like Odisha, but others," he lamented, adding that "Odisha is going to be the hub of Southeast Asia" with the renewed emphasis the state would be getting.

The Minister was critical of the Naveen Patnaik state government.

In a conversation with Outlook Editor Ruben Banerjee, after his speech, the Minister referred to a book authored on the Odisha CM by the veteran journalist, and remarked: "You haven't done justice to your imagination in writing the book on Naveen. But I am disappointed that you didn't hold him to account for his many failures.

"After 19 years as CM, nutrition data in 20 districts is worse than sub-Saharan Africa."

He said the election result in the state "will be different than what it was in 2009 and 2014".

"Modi will be a big factor in Odisha in this election. The 'double engine' syndrome will work this time. I will be a compartment, not the engine," he added.

Elaborating on the progress of his ministry, he said "The greatest satisfaction for me is the fact that the number of LPG users has doubled to 26 crores from 13 crores when I became minister. I am happy that I played a small role in this through the Ujjwala scheme."

"As for regrets, we still have to import Rs 7-8 lakh crores worth of petroleum. The road map is ready for reducing imports by 2022. But there have been some problems in implementation."

"Unless we skill the youth and reskill those who are already working, we won't be able to realise their potential. The dole culture must change. Though the revenue code provides that collectors can provide land to the landless at their discretion, Odisha still has 20 lakh people without land."