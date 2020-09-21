‘Modi Govt Blames God, People, But Not Its Misrule,’ Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's remarks that people's "irresponsible behaviour" had resulted in a surge of Covid-19 cases in the country. Attacking the BJP government, Rahul Gandhi said that Modi government's "blind arrogance" sometimes blames god, sometimes people, but not its own "misrule".

Gandhi's attack on the government came a day after Health Minister Vardhan, while replying to a special discussion on the Coronavirus pandemic in Lok Sabha, said that there is a surge in the spread of Covid-19 in the country due to common man’s "irresponsible behaviour".

Tagging a media report on Vardhan's remarks, Gandhi tweeted, "The blind arrogance of the Modi government sometimes blames god, sometimes people for the plight of the country, but not its own misrule and wrong policies. How many more 'Acts Of Modi' will the country bear?," he said in a Hindi tweet.

