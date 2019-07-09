On Mahatma's Birth Anniversary, A 150-Km 'Padayatra'; PM Modi Urges BJP MPs

To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the BJP MP's to undertake 150-km-long 'padayatras' in their constituencies, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

Addressing a BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi asked Rajya Sabha members to visit constituencies where the BJP organisation was weak and reach out to the public and seek their feedback on government's work and their expectations.

"Modi told MPs that everyone should carry out the yatra during the period starting from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," Joshi told reporters after the meeting.

Sharing details of the proposed programme, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal said the prime minister underlined that villages should be the focal point of the yatra, where the MPs should spread Gandhian thought amongst the people.

Modi suggested that plantation of trees, cleanliness and other issues related to the village can also become the part of the planned marches, Meghwal said.

(With inputs from PTI)