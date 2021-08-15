August 15, 2021
Moderate Intensity Earthquake In Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur District

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:48 pm
The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh
A moderate intensity earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday.

According to a disaster management official the earthquake was of magnitude 3.1

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km in Kinnaur. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 1.13 pm, the official said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property, he said.

(PTI inputs)

