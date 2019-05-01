Model Code Of Conduct Has Become 'Modi Code of Conduct': Congress On EC Clean Chit To PM Narendra Modi

﻿
The Congress had alleged that Modi had made some "hateful, vile and divisive" remarks against Gandhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 May 2019
The Congress on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the Election Commission's clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in Wardha, saying it has become "crystal clear" that the model code of conduct has become the "Modi Code of Conduct".

The Election Commission (EC) Tuesday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Modi for his speech in Wardha in which he had slammed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad and "indicated" that the Kerala constituency had more voters from the minority community. 

"Disappointed that the PM of India is permitted to go scot-free after rampant violation of Article 324 & MCC. It is now crystal clear that MCC has become 'Modi Code of Conduct'!" Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

There cannot be two sets of laws for Prime Minister Modi and the rest of the country, he said.

An EC spokesperson had said: "The matter has been examined in detail in accordance to the extant guidelines/provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act and the report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra. Accordingly, the commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed."

The Congress earlier this month had approached the EC and had sought action against PM Modi's "divisive" speech.

The PM, while addressing a rally in Wardha on April 1, had reportedly said, the opposition party was "scared" to field its leaders from constituencies where the majority dominates. 

He made the remark in reference to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from a second Lok Sabha seat Wayanad in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

"The Congress insulted Hindus and the people of the country have decided to punish the party in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by the majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is a minority," Modi had reportedly said.

The Congress had alleged that Modi had made some "hateful, vile and divisive" remarks against Gandhi.

PTI

