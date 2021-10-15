Militant Part Of Civilian Killings In Srinagar Gunned Down In Encounter At Pulwama

Police on Friday confirmed death of a militant associated with the recent civilian killings in Srinagar in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir .

After being tipped off on the presence of militants in the Wahibug area of Pulwama, the Security forces kaunched a cordon and search operation.

Police said the search operation turned into an encounter in which one militant was killed.

"One #terrorist of #Srinagar City involved in recent civilian killing, neutralised in #Pulwama #encounter," IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

(With PTI Inputs)