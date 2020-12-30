Militant Killed In An Overnight Encounter In J&K

A militant was killed in an overnight encounter in Parimpora area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

Militants had opened fire on security forces during a cordon and search operation in Parimpora area on Tuesday evening, a police official said.

He said the cordon was strengthened after and the two sides exchanged fire intermittently throughout the night

One militant has been killed so far, the official said, adding the operation was in progress.

