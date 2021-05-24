Mild Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli, No Casualty Reported

Chamoli in Uttarakhand was hit by an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale post midnight on Sunday.

The District Administration said Joshimath was the epicentre of the earthquake, adding that its depth was 22 km.

However, there was no report of any loss of life or property, the District Disaster Management office said.

The earthquake has occurred in Chamoli after the region recently witnessed heavy rains as an after-effects of Cyclone Tauktae causing landslides and glacier bursts. It had also led to the closure of the Badrinath highway from three points.



(PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine