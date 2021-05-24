May 24, 2021
Poshan
Mild Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli, No Casualty Reported

The District Administration said Joshimath was the epicentre of the earthquake

Outlook Web Bureau 24 May 2021, Last Updated at 2:44 pm
Representational Image
Chamoli in Uttarakhand was hit by an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale post midnight on Sunday.

The District Administration said Joshimath was the epicentre of the earthquake, adding that its depth was 22 km.

However, there was no report of any loss of life or property, the District Disaster Management office said.

The earthquake has occurred in Chamoli after the region recently witnessed heavy rains as an after-effects of Cyclone Tauktae causing landslides and glacier bursts. It had also led to the closure of the Badrinath highway from three points.


(PTI)

