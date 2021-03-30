March 30, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  MIDC Server Hack: Hackers Demand Rs 500 Cr To Give Data Back Completely

MIDC Server Hack: Hackers Demand Rs 500 Cr To Give Data Back Completely

Soon after the server got hacked, the work of all 16 regional offices of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) was completely closed.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
MIDC Server Hack: Hackers Demand Rs 500 Cr To Give Data Back Completely
Representational Image
MIDC Server Hack: Hackers Demand Rs 500 Cr To Give Data Back Completely
outlookindia.com
2021-03-30T13:46:44+05:30

The server of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on Tuesday was hacked. The hacker also demanded Rs 500 crores, Technobug reported. Soon after the server got hacked, the work of all 16 regional offices of MIDC was completely closed. The reports claimed that the hackers have threatened to delete all the data and will destroy the server if money is not given to them.

The complete information of all the industrial estates, entrepreneurs, government elements and various schemes related to MIDC is available on an online system. The entire work has come to a standstill since last Monday. After starting the computer in MIDC, a virus was seen in it. So if you enter this system, there is a risk of data loss. Therefore, MIDC has advised all offices not to start computers.

No information has been made available yet as to if the hackers are from the country or abroad. It is learned that search for them is underway.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mansukh Hiran Case: ‘Owner’ Of Recovered Number Plate Turns Up

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Cyber Security-Hacking etc National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos