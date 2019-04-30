Mayawati Threatens To 'Reconsider' Support To Kamal Nath Govt After BSP Candidate Joins Congress In MP

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday threatened to "reconsider" continuing support to the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh after her party candidate from Guna Lok Sabha seat joined the Congress party.

BSP candidate from Guna, Lokendra Singh Rajput, joined the Congress on Monday evening and extended his support to Guna's sitting MP and Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Reacting to it, Mayawati on her official Twitter handle said, "The Congress is not behind of BJP in misusing the government machinery. The Congress has intimidated the BSP candidate from Guna in MP to withdraw from the fray."

"But, the BSP would reply by contesting the elections on its own symbol and also reconsider continuation of support to the Congress government," she tweeted in Hindi.

In the last year's state Assembly polls, the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the 230-member House with 114 seats, two short of the simple majority mark.

It formed the government with the support of two legislators of the BSP, one MLA of the Samajwadi Party and four Independents.

The BJP won 109 seats in the state polls.

