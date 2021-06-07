Massive Fire At Chemical Plant In Pune District Leaves 18 Dead, Dozens Missing

A blaze at a chemical company in Pune district has left as many as 18 workers dead and a dozen missing on Monday, reports stated.

The massive fire broke out earlier today at a plant run by SVS Aqua Technologies in the Pirangut MIDC area in Mulshi tehsil, officials said adding that six fire tenders have been deployed to the area to douse the flames.

According to NDTV, 37 employees were working inside the unit when the fire broke out.

"According to company officials, at least 17 of their workers were missing after the blaze broke out. We have so far recovered five bodies and a search for the other employees is underway," said Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, PMRDA Fire Services.

He said the firm is into manufacturing, supply and export of air, water and surface treatment chemicals.

(With PTI inputs)

