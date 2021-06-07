June 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Massive Fire At Chemical Plant In Pune District Leaves 18 Dead, Dozens Missing

Massive Fire At Chemical Plant In Pune District Leaves 18 Dead, Dozens Missing

Fire broke out at a plant run by SVS Aqua Technologies in the Pirangut MIDC area in Mulshi tehsil on Monday evening, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 07 June 2021, Last Updated at 8:23 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Massive Fire At Chemical Plant In Pune District Leaves 18 Dead, Dozens Missing
The incident occured at SVS Aqua Technologies in the Pirangut MIDC area in Mulshi tehsil, officials said
Twitter
Massive Fire At Chemical Plant In Pune District Leaves 18 Dead, Dozens Missing
outlookindia.com
2021-06-07T20:23:04+05:30

A blaze at a chemical company in Pune district has left as many as 18 workers dead and a dozen missing on Monday, reports stated. 

The massive fire broke out earlier today at a plant run by SVS Aqua Technologies in the Pirangut MIDC area in Mulshi tehsil, officials said adding that six fire tenders have been deployed to the area to douse the flames.

According to NDTV, 37 employees were working inside the unit when the fire broke out. 

"According to company officials, at least 17 of their workers were missing after the blaze broke out. We have so far recovered five bodies and a search for the other employees is underway," said Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, PMRDA Fire Services.

He said the firm is into manufacturing, supply and export of air, water and surface treatment chemicals.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

No Intention To Hold Ministerial Post For Next 20 Years: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Pune Fire National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos