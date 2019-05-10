﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Manmohan Singh Thousand Times Better Than Narendra Modi As Prime Minister, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Manmohan Singh Thousand Times Better Than Narendra Modi As Prime Minister, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Calling former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a 'good man', AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal said it was him who shielded India from the global economic recession in 2008 by taking a series of timely measures.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2019
Manmohan Singh Thousand Times Better Than Narendra Modi As Prime Minister, Says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
File Photo
Manmohan Singh Thousand Times Better Than Narendra Modi As Prime Minister, Says Arvind Kejriwal
outlookindia.com
2019-05-10T17:44:48+0530

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday asserted that as prime minister, Manmohan Singh was "thousand times" better than Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal, along with Anna Hazare, had led a massive anti-graft agitation against UPA II, between 2011 and 2013, when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

Calling Singh a "good man", Kejriwal said it was him, who shielded India from the global economic recession in 2008 by taking a series of timely measures.

"Manmohan Singh is a good man. He was thousand times better than Modi. He is an educated man, an economist of repute. He understands the economy," he told PTI in an interview.

"In fact in late 2008, when there was global economic depression, India was perhaps the only country which was not impacted by it, as Singh took a series of measures and saved the country," Kejriwal added.

A section in the Congress feels that the movement hit Congress's image, paving way for Modi to capture power in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In late 2012, Kejriwal and a number of other leaders of the movement announced the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to fight the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, while Hazare had decided not to join them.

On being asked about the strong views by several Congress leaders about him on the anti-graft movement, that damaged the UPA politically, paving the way for Modi to capture power in 2014, Kejriwal replied, if the demand of a Lokpal was met, then the AAP would not have even born.

"Our movement was against the corruption of the UPA government. Our movement was for Lokpal bill. Why did not the Congress bring the bill? If they did it, our movement would not have continued and Congress would have got a huge credit. If that was the situation, then AAP would not have even been formed," he said.

About Modi, Kejriwal said his return to power would be "bad" for India.

The Delhi chief minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "totally failed" in delivering anything in any of the key sectors, and that is why he has been resorting to "fake nationalism".

"Modi-ji's nationalism is fake. It dangerous for the country," he said.

"He is using the armed forces to get votes as he does not have any work to show," he said further.

Kejriwal alleged that Modi has been "influencing" people's mind through the media, large section of which, he said, the prime minister has captured by "inflicting fear", or by greed.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi Manmohan Singh Anna Hazare Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Lokpal AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Curfew In Assam’s Hailakandi After Clashes Between Two Groups
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters