Manmohan Singh Discharged From AIIMS After Recovery From Covid

Former prime minister and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine.

He was admitted to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had a fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

Singh has a history of various ailments, including cardiac problems. He has had two cardiac surgeries - in 1990 and 2009 - and had also undergone a stenting procedure in 2004. He was also admitted to AIIMS in May last year after reporting some cardiac complications, which were reportedly the result of changed medication.

Singh had joined a slew of other politicians, who recently tested positive for the virus including former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Union minister Sanjeev Balyan among others.

(With PTI inputs.)

