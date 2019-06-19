﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Man In Telengana Erects 6-Foot-Tall Statue Of US President Donald Trump, Worships Him As 'God'

Man In Telengana Erects 6-Foot-Tall Statue Of US President Donald Trump, Worships Him As 'God'

As tensions over trade-related issues heat up between India and the US, Bussa Krishna, a 32-year-old farmer from Konne village in Jangaon district, unveiled the Trump statue and applied 'tilak' and garlanded it before performing 'Abhishekam' and 'Aarti' by chanting 'Jai Jai Trump.'

Outlook Web Bureau 19 June 2019
Man In Telengana Erects 6-Foot-Tall Statue Of US President Donald Trump, Worships Him As 'God'
Donald Trump's statue worshipped as 'God' By Bussa Krishna in Konne village.
Twitter
Man In Telengana Erects 6-Foot-Tall Statue Of US President Donald Trump, Worships Him As 'God'
outlookindia.com
2019-06-19T15:56:52+0530

An admirer of Donald Trump's "strong leadership" and "bold attitude" in Telangana, has erected a six-foot-tall statue of the US president at his home, and worships him like a "god".

As tensions over trade-related issues heat up between India and the US, Bussa Krishna, a 32-year-old farmer from Konne village in Jangaon district, unveiled the Trump statue and applied 'tilak' and garlanded it before performing "Abhishekam" and "Aarti" by chanting "Jai Jai Trump."

Krishna said he 'worships' Trump, because he is a strong leader and he likes his bold attitude.

He said he wants to meet Trump some day.

His mother said Krishna spent Rs 1.3 lakh to install the statue, and even organised feast for villagers.

On June 14, when Trump celebrated his 73rd birthday, Krishna pasted a poster of the US president outside his home to wish him.

Next week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting India, and in his preview to the visit he has said the US is "open" to discuss trade issues, but has also pushed India to give American firms access to local markets.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Donald Trump Monuments & Statues etc National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Tamil Nadu Police Says 3 Suspected IS Supporters Were Planning Attacks On Temples, Churches
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters