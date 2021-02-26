Man Dies After 18-Year-Old Rams Mercedes Into Scooter In South Delhi

Antony Joseph, a domestic help was killed allegedly after a speeding Mercedes hit his scooter in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar area.

The police said Joseph died on the spot after the accident at 11.45 pm on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, "A case was registered under relevant sections and accused Aryan Jain (18) has been arrested. A medical test was done and no alcohol found in his blood.”

The father of the accused has a jewellery shop in a Saket mall, the police said.

The deceased hailed from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. His wife is a cook in the house of a US Embassy official in Vasant Vihar and they both lived in servant quarters, the police added.

With PTI inputs

