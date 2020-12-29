December 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Man Arrested For Raping Woman He Met On Online Dating App

Man Arrested For Raping Woman He Met On Online Dating App

The two met at a restaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consume alcohol

PTI 29 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Man Arrested For Raping Woman He Met On Online Dating App
Representational Image
Man Arrested For Raping Woman He Met On Online Dating App
outlookindia.com
2020-12-29T08:02:54+05:30

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular online dating app, police in Pune said on Monday.

As per the victim's complaint, the two met at a restaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consume alcohol, then took her to his house and thrashed and raped her, an official said.

The man was arrested and further probe was underway, he added.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

TRP Scam: Ex-BARC CEO Dasgupta Involved In Conspiracy Along With Arnab Goswami

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Pune Rape National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos