Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Tripura CM Biplab Deb's OSD, a former Hindi journalist, has drawn flak from the Trinamool Congress for making objectionable comments against party chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T21:48:07+05:30
Outlook Correspondent

Outlook Correspondent

More stories from Outlook Correspondent
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 9:48 pm

West Bengal’s ruling party, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), has strongly reacted to Tripura’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister Biplab Deb’s OSD (officer on special duty) Sanjay Mishra’s social media posts in which Mishra dubbed Banerjee’s nephew, the TMC’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, as ‘Aurangzeb.’

The TMC’s official Twitter handle on Monday re-tweeted one of Mishra’s tweets in which Abhishek Banerjee was seen delivering a speech, saying that the Bengal chief minister will be visiting the northeastern hilly state in December. A text on the video read: “He has no ability of himself and therefore Aurangzeb is threatening to bring in his aunt.” Mishra shared this video with the hashtag #BengumBhaipaurangzeb

A number of Bengal BJP leaders, including the BJP’s present leader of the opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari, have repeatedly referred to the TMC chief as ‘begum’ in the past. However, it’s Mishra who can be credited with beginning the practice of referring to the Banerjee Junior as the Mughal Emperor.

Related Stories

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Alleges 'BJP Goons' Attacked His Car With Sticks In Tripura

TMC Ups Ante In Tripura, Sends Derek O'Brien To Bring Back Prashant Kishor's Team

Mishra’s Twitter account shows he has posted a series of tweets using the hashtag #BengumBhaipoaurangzeb.

Responding to this, the TMC on Monday wrote on Twitter, “@BjpBiplab is a COWARD. He needs a Govt Officer to hide his incompetence! OSD to the CM of Tripura @sanjayswadesh should shun his duties for this nation. Such filthy language sounds familiar with only one party @BJP4India! We're certain that BJP will welcome such bigots warmly.”

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

In another statement sent to the media, the TMC said, “The OSD to the CM of Tripura, Sanjay Mishra, has been repeatedly posting extremely shameful content on his Twitter account regarding the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. This is absolutely unacceptable and unpardonable.”

Mishra is not a government official. People in Tripura know him to be a personal friend of the chief minister. Mishra’s profile on LinkedIn shows he had been a journalist in Hindu newspapers from 2003 to 2018, when Deb appointed him as his OSD. He also serves as Deb’s media advisor.

A look at his Twitter handle shows he has been taking jibes at the TMC for quite a few months now, particularly since the TMC revealed its plan to foray into Tripura politics targeting the 2023 assembly elections.

Abhishek Banerjee addressed a public meeting in Tripura on Sunday and announced that the Bengal chief minister will be visiting the state in December. The TMC’s entry into state politics has generated a lot of heat, with the parties engaging in a bitter verbal duel and the TMC also alleging frequent attacks on their organisers by the supporters of Tripura’s ruling party.

Tags

Outlook Correspondent Mamata Banerjee Abhishek Banerjee Biplab Kumar Deb Tripura CM Tripura Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal Pradesh: Disquiet In BJP Camp, Congress Crosses Fingers Ahead Of Bypoll Results On Tuesday`

Himachal Pradesh: Disquiet In BJP Camp, Congress Crosses Fingers Ahead Of Bypoll Results On Tuesday`

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Diwali Bonanza: Punjab CM Channi Announces 11% Hike In Dearness Allowance Ahead Of Polls

Diwali Firecracker Ban: SC Says Cannot Impose Complete Ban, Here's What That Means

J&K: Poonch-Rajouri Highway Opens For Traffic After 21-Day Long Counter-Terrorism Operation

Win For Navjot Singh Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row

Diwali 2021: Mumbai Police Warns Against 'Lucky Draw' Frauds Ahead Of Festival Of Lights

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from India

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

Move Over Paris: Goa's Zuari Bridge Viewing Gallery Will Be Better Than Eiffel Tower, Says Nitin Gadkari

Move Over Paris: Goa's Zuari Bridge Viewing Gallery Will Be Better Than Eiffel Tower, Says Nitin Gadkari

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Appears Before ED

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Appears Before ED

Read More from Outlook

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night, was greeted by British PM Borish Johnson ahead of the COP26 opening ceremony on Monday.

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Outlook Correspondent / Tripura CM Biplab Deb's OSD, a former Hindi journalist, has drawn flak from the Trinamool Congress for making objectionable comments against party chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: Sri Lanka Need 51 Runs From 30 Balls

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: Sri Lanka Need 51 Runs From 30 Balls

Koushik Paul / A win tonight versus Sri Lanka will ensure England safe passage to the T20 World Cup semifinals from group 1. Follow live cricket scores of ENG v SL

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Vikas Pathak / Hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said he will not be contesting UP elections next year, MLC Udaiveer Singh told Outlook that the issue has been blown out of proportion.

Advertisement