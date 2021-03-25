Tamil Nadu Election: How Candidates Are Making Dosas, Washing Clothes To Get Votes; Watch

In the race of gaining the maximum number of votes for the upcoming assembly elections, candidates from Tamil Nadu are trying out of the box ideas to campaign for themselves and grab the attention of the voters.

From making dosas and washing clothes to rolling beedis and selling vegetables, the candidates from the ruling party AIADMK, opposition party DMK, have chosen these methods in order to interact with the common public.

KR Jayaram from the ruling AIADMK sold vegetables in a vegetable market in Coimbatore to interact with the public on the ground. The politician took note of the sellers' grievances and promised new schemes for traders if the party is re-elected to power.

Contesting elections from the opposition DMK, T Sampath Kumar who is standing against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, visited a beedi making unit and even helped women working there in rolling beedis.

In another bid to grab eye-balls, Tamil actor and independent candidate Mansoor Ali Khan was spotted sitting near a garbage dump near Perur Temple in the Thondamuthur constituency. The politician could be seen playing with a street dog, writing people's grievances in a notepad, and urging passersby to vote for him in the elections on April 6.

The state minister for Fisheries and Personal Administrative Reforms, D Jayakumar played Kabaddi with players at an indoor stadium during his election campaign. A video of the same was shared by the minister on his official Twitter handle.

Thanga Kathiravan from AIADMK washed clothes on a street of his constituency- Nagapattinam. Reportedly, the act by Kathiravan is symbolic of a promise in the party's election manifesto that promises to deliver washing machines for assisting in doing household chores, an effort to woo female voters in the state.

#AIADMK candidate thanga kathiravan from nagapattinam washed the peoples clothes and promised to give washing machine after wining . pic.twitter.com/lZQItmeP3O — Ignore_negativity_memes (@IgnoreMemes) March 23, 2021

An independent candidate contesting from Madurai went ahead of the league to beg for votes in the streets. Wearing a torn vest and holding a bowl, the candidate stood in the streets asking people for votes. A yellow placard in his hand read 'Give your vote as donation. This place will become better, "

#Watch - In this video, A DMK candidate Prabhakar Raja started making 'Dosa' at a local shop while campaigning for votes. #TamilNaduElections2021 @arivalayam #Virugampakkam pic.twitter.com/zhLviWhGJj — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) March 23, 2021

DMK candidate Prabhakar Raja was spotted making dosas at a roadside stall and went viral on social media.

Raja is contesting elections from Virugambakkam constituency in the capital city Chennai.









