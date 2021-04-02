Maharashtra Covid Surge: 12-Hour Curfew For One Week In Pune

In the wake of an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtra’s Pune has decided to impose a daily 12-hour curfew that is going to start from 6 am tomorrow.

The curfew will start from 6 pm and continue till 6 am.

The new restrictions are to be followed for one week, with a review scheduled for next Friday.

According to the order, all religious places, shopping malls, restaurants, and movie theatres are going to remain closed during the week and only essential services will be allowed.

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 8,011 new coronavirus cases on Thursday,

which pushed its cumulative count to 5,42,422, a health official said.

It was for the second consecutive day the district had recorded more than 8,000 cases.

On Wednesday, the district had reported 8,605 new infection cases, its biggest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year.

(With PTI inputs.)

