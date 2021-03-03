Maharashtra: Cops Force Girls In Hostel To Dance Naked; Government Orders Probe After Video Surfaces

In a shocking incident, female inmates of a hostel in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon were allegedly stripped naked and forced to dance by policemen.

The issue came to light after it was raised by Opposition party leaders in the state Assembly.

Following accusations by the BJP claiming that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance was ignoring the issue, state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday announced that the government has constituted a four-member high-level committee to probe the incident.

According to media reports, some girls from a hostel in Jalgaon complained that people from outside along with a few policemen entered the facility on the pretext of a probe and forced some girls to strip and dance.

A video clip of the same has also surfaced.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. A four-member high-level committee of officials has been formed to conduct a probe into it. It has been asked to submit a report in two days. Action will be taken as per rules after the report is submitted," Deshmukh said adding that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

However, before the minister made the announcement, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, said that the state government was taking the matter lightly.

"...if the police machinery is not going to take information after spending Rs 15,000 crore, why this government (is needed then)?" the BJP leader questioned.

(With PTI inputs)

