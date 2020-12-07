Maharashtra: 47 Accused In Palghar Lynching Case Granted Bail

A Thane court on Monday granted bail to 47 people arrested in the Palghar mob lynching case. District Judge P P Jadhav ordered that the accused be released on a surety of Rs 15,000 each. Last month, the court granted bail to four other accused in the case. Nearly 200 people have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

Advocates Amrut Adhikari and Atul Patil, who appeared for the accused, submitted an application stating that their clients had no role in the incident and alleged that the police arrested them on mere suspicion.

On April 16, a mob lynched two sadhus– Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) along with their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Maharashtra's Palghar district, located about 140 km north of Mumbai.

While the two monks were heading for Gujarat to attend a funeral, the mob lynched them on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

