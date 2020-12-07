December 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Maharashtra: 47 Accused In Palghar Lynching Case Granted Bail

Maharashtra: 47 Accused In Palghar Lynching Case Granted Bail

On April 16, a mob lynched two priests in Maharashtra. Police arrested 200 people in connection with the case

PTI 07 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Maharashtra: 47 Accused In Palghar Lynching Case Granted Bail
Representational Image
Maharashtra: 47 Accused In Palghar Lynching Case Granted Bail
outlookindia.com
2020-12-07T15:44:24+05:30
Also read

A Thane court on Monday granted bail to 47 people arrested in the Palghar mob lynching case. District Judge P P Jadhav ordered that the accused be released on a surety of Rs 15,000 each. Last month, the court granted bail to four other accused in the case. Nearly 200 people have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

Advocates Amrut Adhikari and Atul Patil, who appeared for the accused, submitted an application stating that their clients had no role in the incident and alleged that the police arrested them on mere suspicion.

On April 16, a mob lynched two sadhus– Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) along with their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Maharashtra's Palghar district, located about 140 km north of Mumbai.

While the two monks were heading for Gujarat to attend a funeral, the mob lynched them on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Here's All You Need To Know

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Maharashtra Lynching National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos